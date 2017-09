The Keane’s SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Finals take place on Saturday next.

There is a double-header at the Austin Stack Park, where Crotta O’ Neill’s take on St. Brendan’s at 2pm, with Causeway v Abbeydorney/Parnells to follow at 3:45.

St. Brendan’s are injury free for their meeting with Crotta O’ Neill’s, while Crotta will be minus James Sheehan, who is on holidays at present.

Meanwhile, Abbeydorney/Parnells will be without Shane Byrne, who is out with a shoulder injury.