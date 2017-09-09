County Junior Hurling Honours For Lady’s Walk

In the final of the County Junior Hurling Championship Lady’s Walk overcame a never say die Duagh team 3-17 to 4 points in a one sided game played in Abbeydorney.

In fairness the scoreboard dose not reflect the effort put in by Duagh as they battled hard to the end against all the odds. Lady’s Walk led at halftime by 2.06 to 0.02. Sean Browne had bagged two goals in that period, the first one from a long range free which was the opening score.

He also added four points while Chris White, who was awarded man of the match, added two points.

Colm Boyle opened the scoring for Lady’s Walk in the second half. Jimmy O’Sullivan also got on the score sheet when he pointed a free. Duagh battled to the end but the mixture of youth and experience on “The Walker’s” side proved too much for them on this occasion.