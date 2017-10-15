Kerry At Wexford Today in U15 Soccer
Kerry are on the road today in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. They’re at Wexford from 2 o’clock.
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTS FAI Youth Cup 1st Round Killarney Celtic 4-3 Shannon Town AET Tralee Dynamos 1-6 Avenue United Bridge United 2-3 Castleisland Afc Denny...
Call from the Dáil – October 13th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, looks at the events of the week in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_12_call.mp3
Why Were Our Lights Out? – October 13th, 2017
Vera O’Connor from Allman’s Terrace, Killarney wants to know why two lights in her estate have been out for five months and 18 months...
Excitement Builds Ahead of County Hurling Final Replay – October 13th, 2017
Where better to sample the excitement in Lixnaw and Ballyduff ahead of the Senior County Hurling Final than to get the atmosphere in local...