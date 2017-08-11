County Hurling Championship And Minor Football Semi Final Draws

The semi final draw for the Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Minor Football Championship has been made and resulted in the following pairings:
St Kierans V East Kerry
St Brendans V Kenmare District
The semi finals will be played at neutral venues on August 23rd.
Meanwhile, The draw for the Garveys Supervalu SHC Semi finals has also taken place.
Kilmoyley V Ballyduff
Lixnaw V St Brendans/Abbeydorney
The St Brendans V Abbeydorney Round 3 Replay will take place on Saturday August 26th
The Semi Finals are provisionally fixed for September 10th.