County Hurling Championship And Minor Football Semi Final Draws

The semi final draw for the Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Minor Football Championship has been made and resulted in the following pairings:

St Kierans V East Kerry

St Brendans V Kenmare District

The semi finals will be played at neutral venues on August 23rd.

Meanwhile, The draw for the Garveys Supervalu SHC Semi finals has also taken place.

Kilmoyley V Ballyduff

Lixnaw V St Brendans/Abbeydorney

The St Brendans V Abbeydorney Round 3 Replay will take place on Saturday August 26th

The Semi Finals are provisionally fixed for September 10th.