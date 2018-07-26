County Hurling Championship Injury Updates

There are two games this weekend in Round 3 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship.

At 1pm on Sunday, it’s St Brendan’s against Lixnaw at Austin Stack Park.

The Lixnaw Manager, Fergus Fitzmaurice, says despite having a few injury concerns, he’ll find 15 fit players to take to the field at the weekend.





It’s been nearly a month since St Brendan’s beat Abbeydorney in their last game but the Ardfert Manager, Pat O’Driscoll says he’s been badly hit by injuries.

At 7.30 on Saturday evening, Crotta O’Neill’s will hope to bounce back from their defeat to Ballyduff when they take on Kilmoyley in Austin Stack Park.

The Kilmoyley Manager, Shane Brick hopes his team will hit the ground running.