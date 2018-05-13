County Football League Division 4

By
radiokerrysport
-

Castlegregory 1-11 St Michael’s-Foilmore 3-05 (draw)
Cordal 1-18 Beale 0-10
Cromane 1-10 Tarbert 1-13
Skelligs Rangers 0-9 Firies 2-11

