County Football League Division 2

Division 2

Castleisland Desmonds 1-13 Currow 0-9

Currow opened this game the brighter and were 5 points to 1 up after 10 minutes with scores from Dan O’Shea 3 Tim O’Leary and Seamus Scanlon to a solitary point from Tomas Hickey for Desmonds. Tomas Hickey then goaled from a close in free and Desmonds were right back in the game, after 20 minutes Currow had played Seamus Scanlon close to goal where he was winning frees and scores came off him. Desmonds introduced Maurice Hickey and he sparked them into action. It was even up to half time with Dan O’Shea and Seamus Brosnan adding further points for Currow and Tomas Lynch and Cian O Connor scoring for Desmonds. H/T Currow 0-7 Desmonds 1-03.

Desmond were the better team in the second half with Stephen Bartlett scoring 3 long range frees and Tomas Hickey adding more points from close in frees, Pat Fitzgerald kicked one point from play for Desmond as Currow could only add 2 points in the second half from Mike McCarthy and Pa McCarthy. Desmonds ran out winners on a final score line 1-13 to 0-9.

Kilcummin 2-15 Ardfert 2-11

Miltown/Castlemaine 1-10 Na Gaeil 0-15

Na Gaeil (sponsored by Terry’s Butchers, Tralee) were nursing their wounds after being narrowly beaten the previous Sunday by Beaufort (in extra time) in a thrilling Junior County Final. The Milltown Castlemaine side (sponsored by Larkins Bar/Restaurant and Kelly’s Londis, Top Shop) were also in recovery mode, having been beaten by Keel on Monday night in the Mid Kerry League. Both teams were eager to get back to winning ways. Conditions were ideal, with the sun beaming down and the very slightest breeze blowing. Na Gaeil had the breeze to their backs and so started the stronger with M/C’S keeper being called on in the 3rd minute for a super save. The first score came in the 5th minute with a pointed free from Na Gaeil’s Ian McCarthy. Cathal Moriarty levelled with a point immediately after-wards. A further pointed free followed in the 7th minute. M/C put up a strong defence, in particular Ciarán O Connor, to keep Na Gaeil at bay. A block by Brendan Delaney for M/C in the 10th minute prevented the green flag being raised and so Na Gaeil had to settle for a point from Andrew Barry. Dan O’Connor pointed for the visitors again in the 12th minute. Both sides were guilty of errors in passing and so it was M/C who were next to score. Some excellent link play in the 14th minute between Shane Murphy, Cathal Moriarty and Gavin Horan, saw the latter beating the Na Gaeil keeper, for a perfectly taken goal. Nigel Wrenn popped up with an excellent point, following a passing movement involving Jerome Flynn and David Roche.

This left a score line of M/C 1-03 to Na Gaeil’s 3 points after 15 minutes of play. M/C were guilty of a few wides which at the end of the game proved very costly indeed.Na Gaeil went on a scoring run with four unanswered points in the next ten minutes. Two of these came from Jamie Lowham and Stefan Okunbor who was playing in a mid-field role, despite wearing the No.3 jersey. Dara Devine accounted for the other two points. Both sides continued to battle hard for their kick outs but Na Gaeil seemed to be winning most of them. Na Gaeil’s Diarmuid O’Connor – an All-Ireland winning minor in 2016 and 2017, was having a particularly fine game around the mid field/half forward line. Just before half time, Derek Twiss scored a pointed free off his left boot with Na Gaeil’s Kieran O’ Donovan pointing for the visitors in the 28th minute giving a score line of Na Gaeil 0-08 M/C 1-04 at the short whistle.

The second half commenced with the home side now having the aid of a slight breeze. Derek Twiss opened the scoring with a pointed free in the first minute. However, it was Na Gaeil’s Dara Devine’s turn once again to pop over another free. Two more points in the 6th and 7th minute saw Na Gaeil stretch their lead to two points. M/C responded with a Cathal Moriarty pointed free to give them a score of 1-06 to Na Gaeil’s 11 points. Na Gaeil introduced Dan Goggin for Diarmuid Herlihy in the 11th minute to give them fresh legs and added strength. Diarmuid O’Connor, went on a solo run up the field and slotted a brilliant point over for Na Gaeil in the 12th minute. In a game which was marred by frees, there was also a fair share of cards displayed to both sides, keeping the Annascaul referee, Tim Falvey busy with the paper work! A mark by Diarmuid O’Connor on the 45 set Na Gaeil up for another fine point, this time from Ian McCarthy – establishing a 4 point lead for the visitors after the 3rd quarter. M/C introduced Jamie O’Shea for Derek Twiss in the 17th minute. They went on to score three unanswered points with two from Cathal Moriarty and a su-perbly taken point by Donal Dennehy, which brought the home side back to within 1 point of their op-ponents. The lead increased to 2 points almost immediately with a pointed free by Dara Devine. Stephen Roche made way for Damian Murphy, in the 24th minute. Substitute Jamie O’Shea sent over a point for M/C in the 25th minute. Fergal Barry came in for Kieran O’ Donovan for Na Gaeil with Jeremiah Hayes and Jack McCarthy coming off the bench for M/C. Diarmuid O’ Connor, who had a man of the match performance for Na Gaeil, popped over another great point giving Na Gaeil a 2 point mar-gin at the long whistle. And so Na Gaeil went away with two valuable County League points. Well done to both panels and their management teams.

Ballymacelligott 3-14 Listowel Emmets 1-11

In what was a beautiful summer evening in Ballymac, they played host to Listowel Emmets for the fourth round of The Senior County League .

A great atmosphere surrounded the field as both teams geared up for the challenge.

It was the visitors that opened the scoring when Conor Cox skillfully placed the ball over the net. A free awarded to Ballymac shortly afterwards allowed Aiden Breen to level the game after 10 minutes. This match was a tense affair as both teams went point for point until Ballymac’s Vinnie Horan gave his side their first goal. It was then 1-05 to Ballymac to Emmets 0-06 points and the visitors responded well when Emmets David Keane scored a hard fought goal past Ballymac’s keeper Brian Lonergan, who made his League debut in this game.

Going into half time with a score of Ballymac 1-07 to Emmets 1-08 it was all to play for.

The second half started with an air of determination from both sides, and while Listowel Emmets Conor Cox again scored the first point moments after the start, it would be Ballymac who would go on to dominate the remainder of the game. When a penalty was awarded to Ballymac, Aiden Breen scored their second goal of the match, and this was followed moments later with yet another goal for Ballymac. This time from Vinnie Horan and this ensured a wide gap on the score board. The home side followed up with another 4 points from Eanna Reidy, Josh O’Keefe, Vinnie Horan and Aiden Breen without response from Listowel Emmets. It was the home side that truly owned this half. Listowel Emmets No 6 Niall Collins did give their side another point close to the finish but it was not enough and too late as the final whistle was sounded

Austin Stacks 1-13 Glenflesk 0-9

Austin Stacks travelled to Barraduff Community Field on Saturday evening to play Glenflesk in Rd 4 of the Co. League. Despite their recent hectic schedule with their run to the Intermediate final Glenflesk started the game very brightly and raced into an early 4 point lead, 2 Darragh Roche frees and well worked scores from half backs Cian Horan and Daniel O Brien. However Stacks gradually worked their way into the game and were level by the 19th minute thanks to 2 David Mannix frees and a point each from Darragh O Brien and the dangerous Shane Caroll. Glenflesk briefly regained the lead through Darragh Roche but Stacks dominated the remainder of the half and hit 5 in a row, 2 frees from David Mannix and 1 each from Shane Carroll, Shane O’Callaghan and Michael O Donnell. HT Score Glenflesk 0-05 Austin Stacks 0-09

Glenflesk again began the half well and dominated possession for the opening 10 minutes of the second half but could only manage to cut the gap to 2 points due to a combination of some good defence from Stacks and poor shooting from Glenflesk. Their 2 points came from a Darragh Roche free and a Ciaran point from play in the 36th minute which was to be Glenflesks last point of the game. The defining score came in the 12th minute of the second half when Shane O’Callaghan gathered the ball near the end line and worked the ball brilliantly to Ferdia O Brien, who was left with an easy finish. Stacks quickly followed that goal with 2 points from Greg Horan and David Mannix leaving the score, Austin Stacks 1-11 Glenflesk 0-07. There was no way back for a Glenflesk team who looked tired from the their exploits over the last 6 weeks.

Stacks closed out the game with 2 further points from the outstanding David Mannix who took his tally to 7 points on the day. Final score Glenflesk 0-07 Austin Stacks 1-13.

Dromid Pearses 2-18 Kenmare 1-11

Piarsaigh na Dromada welcomed Kenmare Shamrocks in Round four of the County League. The game was played in beautiful conditions in Páirc an Phiarsaigh and the crowd was treated to an open and free flowing game of football. It was Kenmare who were quicker off the mark and registered two points before Niall O’Shea responded for the home side with two points of his own. Gearoid O’Sullivan, Chris Farley and Aidan O’Sullivan gave Dromid a three point lead midway through the first half. Kenmare began to assert themselves on the game and kicked the next four points leaving them a point ahead. Both teams traded points and it was Chris Farley who kicked the last point of the half to leave the score 8 points a-piece at half time.

Dromid began the second half with intent as Farley kicked two long distance points. Niall O’Shea gave Dromid a three point lead 10 minutes into the second half. Graham O’Sullivan registered the first green flag of the game after a great solo run and finish low into the back of the net, leaving Dromid in the ascendency midway through the second half. Kenmare were not going to give up just yet and scored a goal of their own after a mix up in the Dromid defence leaving just three points between the teams. From this point until the end of the game it was all Dromid, points from Dominic O’Sullivan, Chris Far-ley, Dilan O Donoghue and a goal from Kealan Farley saw Dromid win out on a scoreline of 2-18 to 1-11, the score-line a bit flattering given how close the game was played up until the last few minutes of the game.