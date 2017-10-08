County Championship Athletics Review

Tom O’Donoghue reports on the County Championships in Currow but first of all discusses the news that the Ballycotton 10 is no more
Dramatic Victory For Crotta O’Neill’s In County Minor Hurling Final
Crotta O'Neill's have claimed the Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship. The Final has seen them defeat Abbeydorney/Parnells 1-14 to 1-13 thanks to a...
KDL Soccer Round-Up
Part One; John O’Regan
John Brassil & Danny Healy-Rae Beg to Differ Rather Vehemently – October 6th, 2017
The Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, disagrees with Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae, when he said there aren’t enough houses in Kerry to provide for...
Macroom Bypass Goes Out for Tender – October 6th, 2017
Contracting authority Cork County Council has published details of the 22km upgrade to the main Kerry – Cork route which is to be constructed....
Call from the Dáil – October 6th, 2017
The death of Liam Cosgrave, the Taoiseach’s popularity but less support for the Government and a new opinion poll on abortion. Michael O’Regan, parliamentary...