Country & Western evening & buffet @ Knightly’s Bar, Castlemaine this Saturday in aid of Cancer Support

A Country & Western evening & buffet will be held in Knightly’s Bar, Castlemaine this Saturday Sept 23rd from 6pm.  Live music, children’s entertainment & lots of spot prizes.   All proceeds to Cancer support.

