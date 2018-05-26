Counting has officially begun in the abortion referendum.

Ballot boxes are being opened across the country with the exit polls saying it’ll be a landslide yes vote.





The process of counting the votes from what looks like an exceptionally high turnout is underway and we should have a good idea if the exit polls are right before midday.

An official result is likely to come in the late afternoon.

Last night’s two opinion polls are predicting a landslide victory for the Yes side.

Both the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI and the RTÉ Behaviour and Attitudes polls say it will break almost 70-30 in favour of repealing the 8th amendment.

The figures suggest every age demographic with the exception of the over 65s voted heavily Yes.

Almost 9 in 10 people aged between 18 and 24 voted in favour of repeal.

In Dublin the repeal vote was strongest but the figures say it will comfortably pass in every province.