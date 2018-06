We’re now just one week away from the Munster Senior Football Final. It’s Kerry away to Cork at 7 next Saturday.

Both impressed in their last four victories, dispatching Tipperary and Clare respectively.

A lot more attention has been given to kerry’s win, maybe understandably so considering they scored 32 points in that encounter.





“Ten Reasons To Believe Kerry Hype” was a recent article by John Fogarty of The Irish Examiner.

We’ve been speaking with John about the upcoming Provincial Final