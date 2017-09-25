Council’s review of housing landbank to be complete by end of September

Kerry County Council says a review of its housing landbank should be complete by the end of this month (September).

It’s currently carrying out the review, with the aim of preparing a strategic development and management plan for its residential land assets.

Following this review, the housing construction programme for the next couple of years will be developed.

Kerry County Council has also been allocated funding for the acquisition of 10 turnkey units at Ard na Si, Lispole, and a single rural dwelling in Ventry is at tender stage.

Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald had raised a question with the council about housing on the Dingle Peninsula.