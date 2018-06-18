Council to meet An Bord Pleanála next week about South Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council is to meet with An Bord Pleanala next week about the South Kerry Greenway.

They’re to hold the pre-planning application meeting on June 26th.

The project is one of three greenways being advanced by the local authority.





The plans for the South Kerry Greenway include the construction of a 32-kilometre paved surface securely fenced from adjoining land-holding.

Carparks, demountable toilets and signage are earmarked for the trail head at Renard Point, south west of Cahersiveen.

The greenway, which will travel to Glenbeigh, will be constructed using the existing abandoned railway corridor where available.

Kerry County Council now has all information ready for a planning application and is meeting with An Bord Pleanala on Tuesday next week (26th June) for their pre-planning application meeting.

Meanwhile meetings are ongoing with affected landowners on the North Kerry Greenway and the Tralee – Fenit Greenway.

The part VIII process, where the council applies for planning, for the Tralee – Fenit scheme was published last week, and it’s proposed to publish the part VIII for the North Kerry Greenway within the next two weeks.