Council to make grit available at nearly 100 locations across Kerry

The Kerry Local Coordination Group has reviewed preparations for the cold weather expected over the coming days.
The salting of major routes will continue as required; caution on the roads is advised.
Kerry County Council is placing supplies of grit at nearly 100 locations around the county.
The council is asking you to use grit only where it’s urgently required.
Grit is available at 91 locations across the county over the next 24 hours.
The council says it may be tomorrow morning before it is provided in some outlying areas.
The areas are:
Killarney Municipal District
Killarney Town:
- High St Car park
- Lewis Road Car park
- Adjacent to the Cahernane Hotel on Muckross road
- New St Car park
Killarney Rural
- Currow Old Creamery
- Scartaglen Village near Riordan’s Garage
- Knocknaboul Cross, Ballydesmond
- Cordal, Outside Graveyard
- Quarry Cross, Gneevguilla
- Ballinadeega, Rathmore
- Cahereens, Castleisland
- Gleanshearoon, Castleisland
- Pike Hill, Cordal
- Glountane Br., Cordal
- Glenflesk Church
- Mangerton Road Lay-by
- Listry GAA Grounds
- Flynns Forge
- Ballyhar Church
- Scart Cross
- Coolick National School
- Old Kilcummin Creamery
- Tiernaboul ESB station
Tralee Municipal District
Tralee Town
- Matt Talbot Car Park
- Cloghers Pump station
- Castlemorris Terrace Area
- Aquadome carpark
- Shanakill / Rahoonane
- Strand St / O’Rahillys Villas area
- Rathass Burial ground (Ballinorig Side)
- Entrance to the Mart, Mounthawk
Tralee East
- Brosna GAA Field
- Knocknagoshel GAA Field
- Reenagowan Cross (Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross)
- Lackabaun Cross (near Curranes NS)
- Headle’ys Bridge, Knocknagoshel
Tralee West
- Camp Village (opp. Fitzgerald’s Bar & Restaurant)
- Tonevane Cross (near Pumphouse)
- Ballymac GAA Field
- Dromavalla (near Farmer’s Bridge)
- Kielduff Creamery
- Leith Cross (Listowel Road)
- Lisloose / Bullock Hill (Abbeydorney Road – Tralee)
South and West Municipal District
Cahersiveen
- Kells Kells Station N70
- Caherciveen Fair Green at the rear of the Library
- Valentia / Portmagee Chapeltown football field
- Ballinskelligs Ballinskelligs football field
- Dromid Dromid football field
- Waterville Inny Bridge N70
- Caherdaniel Lambs Head junction N70
- Castlecove Church N70
Killorglin
- Killorglin – Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road
- Beaufort – Churchtown car park
- Miltown – Opposite the Mart on Myles Lane
- Glenbeigh – Car park on Rossbeigh road
- Cromane – Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road
- Glencar – Quarry near Lough Acoose
- Ballyfinnane – At the Bridge between the Shanty Bar and Firies Cross
Kenmare
- Kenmare – Pier Rd
- Sneem – N70 at Junction of Oriech Rd
- Kilgarvan – Dance Hall R569
- Bonane – Between Bonane Church N71 and Bonane NS
- Lauragh – Lauragh Church R571
- Blackwater – Direendaragh Church
Dingle
- Ventry – Blue Flag Carpark
- Dun Chaoin – Carpark overlooking Coumeenole Strand
- Ballyferriter – Dun an Oir Cross
- Lispole – By old telephone booth
- Camp – By Pete’s hut
- Castlegregory – Carpark by strand
- Stradbally – In Carpark
- Cloghane – Church Carpark
- Brandon – Paul Mulallys Carpark
- Anascaul – Near Bridge
- Boolteens – Opposite Church
Listowel Municipal District
- Listowel Town – Neodata Site
- Causeway – Church Carpark
- Finuge – GAA Carpark
- Duagh – GAA Carpark
- Moyvane – Parking area near GAA pitch
- Knockanure – Near Ahavoher Burial Ground
- Tarbert – Near Sensory Garden – N-69
- Ballyheigue – Beach Carpark
- Kilmoyley – Church Carpark
- Ballylongford – Old Creamery Yard
- Abbeydorney – Near GAA Pitch
- Lixnaw – Parking area near Playground
- Kilflynn- Area near Village Crossroads
- Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks
- Asdee – Near Bottle Banks
- Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks
The Group has reminded members of the public to look in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they have adequate heating and food supplies for a few days.
Updates will be provided on Kerry County Council social media channels and more information will be available on its dedicated Alerts website via the Kerry County Council website. Radio Kerry will also keep you updated on air, on our website and via social media.