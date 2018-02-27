Council to make grit available at nearly 100 locations across Kerry

The Kerry Local Coordination Group has reviewed preparations for the cold weather expected over the coming days.

The salting of major routes will continue as required; caution on the roads is advised.

Kerry County Council is placing supplies of grit at nearly 100 locations around the county.

The council is asking you to use grit only where it’s urgently required.

Grit is available at 91 locations across the county over the next 24 hours.

The council says it may be tomorrow morning before it is provided in some outlying areas.

The areas are:

Killarney Municipal District

Killarney Town:

High St Car park

Lewis Road Car park

Adjacent to the Cahernane Hotel on Muckross road

New St Car park

Killarney Rural

Currow Old Creamery

Scartaglen Village near Riordan’s Garage

Knocknaboul Cross, Ballydesmond

Cordal, Outside Graveyard

Quarry Cross, Gneevguilla

Ballinadeega, Rathmore

Cahereens, Castleisland

Gleanshearoon, Castleisland

Pike Hill, Cordal

Glountane Br., Cordal

Glenflesk Church

Mangerton Road Lay-by

Listry GAA Grounds

Flynns Forge

Ballyhar Church

Scart Cross

Coolick National School

Old Kilcummin Creamery

Tiernaboul ESB station

Tralee Municipal District

Tralee Town

Matt Talbot Car Park

Cloghers Pump station

Castlemorris Terrace Area

Aquadome carpark

Shanakill / Rahoonane

Strand St / O’Rahillys Villas area

Rathass Burial ground (Ballinorig Side)

Entrance to the Mart, Mounthawk

Tralee East

Brosna GAA Field

Knocknagoshel GAA Field

Reenagowan Cross (Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross)

Lackabaun Cross (near Curranes NS)

Headle’ys Bridge, Knocknagoshel

Tralee West

Camp Village (opp. Fitzgerald’s Bar & Restaurant)

Tonevane Cross (near Pumphouse)

Ballymac GAA Field

Dromavalla (near Farmer’s Bridge)

Kielduff Creamery

Leith Cross (Listowel Road)

Lisloose / Bullock Hill (Abbeydorney Road – Tralee)

South and West Municipal District

Cahersiveen

Kells Kells Station N70

Caherciveen Fair Green at the rear of the Library

Valentia / Portmagee Chapeltown football field

Ballinskelligs Ballinskelligs football field

Dromid Dromid football field

Waterville Inny Bridge N70

Caherdaniel Lambs Head junction N70

Castlecove Church N70

Killorglin

Killorglin – Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road

Beaufort – Churchtown car park

Miltown – Opposite the Mart on Myles Lane

Glenbeigh – Car park on Rossbeigh road

Cromane – Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road

Glencar – Quarry near Lough Acoose

Ballyfinnane – At the Bridge between the Shanty Bar and Firies Cross

Kenmare

Kenmare – Pier Rd

Sneem – N70 at Junction of Oriech Rd

Kilgarvan – Dance Hall R569

Bonane – Between Bonane Church N71 and Bonane NS

Lauragh – Lauragh Church R571

Blackwater – Direendaragh Church

Dingle

Ventry – Blue Flag Carpark

Dun Chaoin – Carpark overlooking Coumeenole Strand

Ballyferriter – Dun an Oir Cross

Lispole – By old telephone booth

Camp – By Pete’s hut

Castlegregory – Carpark by strand

Stradbally – In Carpark

Cloghane – Church Carpark

Brandon – Paul Mulallys Carpark

Anascaul – Near Bridge

Boolteens – Opposite Church

Listowel Municipal District

Listowel Town – Neodata Site

Causeway – Church Carpark

Finuge – GAA Carpark

Duagh – GAA Carpark

Moyvane – Parking area near GAA pitch

Knockanure – Near Ahavoher Burial Ground

Tarbert – Near Sensory Garden – N-69

Ballyheigue – Beach Carpark

Kilmoyley – Church Carpark

Ballylongford – Old Creamery Yard

Abbeydorney – Near GAA Pitch

Lixnaw – Parking area near Playground

Kilflynn- Area near Village Crossroads

Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks

Asdee – Near Bottle Banks

Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks

The Group has reminded members of the public to look in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they have adequate heating and food supplies for a few days.

Updates will be provided on Kerry County Council social media channels and more information will be available on its dedicated Alerts website via the Kerry County Council website. Radio Kerry will also keep you updated on air, on our website and via social media.