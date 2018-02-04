Councillors vote not to write to Bus Eireann over provision of bus shelter at Farranfore

Members of the Killarney Municipal District have voted not to write to Bus Eireann over the provision of a bus shelter in the train station at Farranfore.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae brought a motion to a recent monthly meeting, asking Kerry County Council to liaise with Bus Eireann on the issue.

However, the motion met considerable opposition, most notably from Councillor Brendan Cronin, who says the junction at Farranfore, where the N21 and N23 roads meet, is particularly dangerous.

Kerry County Council also raised concerns over road safety issues, should a bus shelter be constructed in the train yard.

Following a vote, Councillor Healy-Rae’s motion was defeated, and Kerry County Council will not write to Bus Eireann on the matter.