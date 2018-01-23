Councillors to table emergency motion on south Kerry TB outbreak

An emergency motion is to be tabled at the South and West Municipal District meeting this week on the current TB outbreak in cattle in the Iveragh Peninsula.

During 2017, 75 herds in the region were restricted due to the disease; currently, around 10% of herds are infected.

A meeting last week attended by up to 200 farmers heard it is believed the current outbreak may be linked to several badgers found dead from the condition in Ballinskelligs.

Cllrs Michael Cahill and John Francis Flynn are moving a joint emergency motion at the MD meeting this Friday calling for clarification on the source of the outbreak and for every assistance to be given to farmers affected.