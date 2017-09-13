Councillors raise concerns about data protection in housing department

Several councillors have raised concerns over data protection in Kerry County Council in relation to the notification of housing allocations.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council where management said any complaints should be made formally to them or to the Office of the Information Commissioner.

Cllr Mike Kennelly said a constituent, on whose behalf he had made representations for in relation to council housing, had been contacted by a Kerry TD, who he didn’t name, to inform them about securing a house despite the deputy not having anything to do with it.

Cllr Kennelly said the constituent wanted to know how the TD got her number; he said he couldn’t answer her.

The councillor said this has happened around four times to him, there is a severe breakdown going on in the system and it is undermining the work of councillors on the ground.

Cllr Michael Cahill claimed people had been contacted at 7 or 7.30 in the morning and said this has been an issue for years.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris said she believed a data protection breach is happening within Kerry County Council.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell said data held by the council is private to that individual, the staff in the housing department work very hard, there are very good systems and governance in place which she stands over.

She encouraged anyone with concerns to make a formal complaint in writing to the Director of Housing Martin O’Donoghue or to the Information Commissioner and it will be dealt with.

The approach to data protection in respect of housing applicant information and related information is currently under review by the council.