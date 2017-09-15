Councillors calls for action on overgrown hedges

Two councillors have called on Kerry County Council to tackle overgrown hedges.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said creamery lorries and school buses refuse to travel down some roads because of overgrown hedges which in some cases could be meeting in the middle of roads.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said the safety of road users is of paramount importance and should take priority; he added a small group of environmentalists are holding road users to ransom saying there are plenty of places for birds to nest in the county.

Kerry County Council said so far this year over 625 kilometres of hedges have been cut at 300 junctions with more to be cut in the coming weeks.