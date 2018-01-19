Councillors to bring emergency motion on south Kerry TB outbreak

An emergency motion is due to be brought before Kerry County Council in response to an outbreak of TB in cattle in south Kerry.

Last year, around 75 herds in the Iveragh Peninsula tested positive for the disease, which has led to huge concern among farmers; currently 10% of herds in the region are infected.

It is thought five badgers found dead from TB in a field in Ballinskelligs may have started the outbreak, which is now circulating between wildlife and cattle.

Cllrs Johnny Healy-Rae, Dan McCarthy and Norma Moriarty are planning to bring a joint motion calling for more resources for the District Veterinary Office for increased herd testing and management of badgers.

Gerard O’Sullivan is one of the farmers whose herd is currently restricted: