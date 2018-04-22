Councillors approve transfer of land at Centrepoint building to new owners

Kerry County Councillors have approved the transfer of land at the Centrepoint building in Tralee to its new owners.

Lee Strand Co-Op confirmed the sale of the building for €12 million to Glencar Healthcare last December.

The landmark building at the junction of Edward Street and John Joe Sheehy Road, which was built in 2008, currently houses a number of office, including Kerry ETB and the Court Service.

Last year, Kerry County Council granted planning permission, giving the green light for the conversion of parts of the Centrepoint building into a primary care centre.

Part of the land Centrepoint was built on was in council ownership, but at this week’s meeting of the local authority, councillors gave the go ahead for the transfer of the land to the new owners.