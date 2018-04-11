Councillors approve schedule of works in Killarney MD

Members of Killarney Municipal District have approved their schedule of works for the coming year.

€164,000 is being spent on the maintenance of 741 houses, two halting sites and 21 demountable units.

Just over €96,000 is earmarked to maintain national primary roads and €60,000 for national secondary routes.

Councillors approved a quarter of a million euro for a footpath improvement programme and €165,000 for drainage programmes.

Over €83,000 will be spent on maintaining eight public carparks and €630,000 will be spent on street cleaning in the Killarney MD area.

Over €600,000 will be spent on amenity areas and almost €40,000 on playgrounds.