Councillors angry parts of Kerry prone to flooding not allocated funds for flood relief measures

Councillors have expressed concerns about parts of Kerry prone to flooding not being allocated funding for flood relief measures.

They were speaking as the OPW Flood Risk Management Plans came before Kerry County Council to be adopted.

Millions of euro was announced last month for flood relief measures in Tralee, Kenmare, Abbeydorney and Banna, as part of a €1 billion national Programme of Investment in Flood Relief Measures.





Kerry County Council’s Director of Services for Operations and Safety, Charlie O’Sullivan says there’s no firm timeline yet as to when these works will go ahead.

Plans are also being drawn up for Ballylongford, Castleisland, Dingle, Killarney, and Listowel, and the council has recently made applications for funding for Loo Bridge to Glenflesk, and Glenflesk to Gortahoosh.

The OPW recently wrote to the council with the Flood Risk Management Plans for approval; they were formally adopted by councillors at their monthly meeting.

Some councillors, however, were angry that other parts of Kerry such as Rossbeigh, Cromane, and Sneem, that are problematic and prone to flooding were not included in the plans.