Councillor calls for Irish version of place names to be prioritised on signage

A Kerry County Councillor has called for the Irish version of place names to be prioritised on signs than English in future.

Sinn Fein Cllr Pa Daly says this would help to show the true meaning of the place name.

The councillor raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the local authority where he recited a bilingual poem to help gain support.

Cllr Daly said the anglicised version is like an assault upon the ears, the place names’ truth disguised by the Royal Engineers.

“At a match in Gníomh go Leith

I asked a local to translate

But Just the anglicised version was he

able to relate

A gníomh it is five acres

Go leith makes 7.5

But maintaining English spelling

Means that the Gaelic is not. . . alive

The spelling of gneeve

It pierced me like a thorn

But there was worse than that to come

When I passed through Gattabawn

Bhí ár teanga dúchas cosúil le

drúcht ar fud na tíre

Ach le brat an Béarla orainn tá na caora

Scaipaithe ón Aoire

Léigh mé faoi logainm

Agus go bhfuilid dofheicithe

Agus cén fáth atá an . . . new version

Clóite in airde

The anglicised version is like

An assault upon the ears

The placenames’ truth disguised

By the Royal Engineers

No the business interests say

It is marketing and it’s nice

But the colonisers grip

Is a stultifying device

So we’re stuck with names like Beaufort

Snave and Newtownsandes

And I’d be the first to say

That they do sound very grand

But I’m for Lios a Phúca

Snámh, Maigh Mheán agus cathair saidhbhín

Cill Orglan, An Gleann gCearr

Gleann beithe agus an Bealach Oisín

But look around the country

To the towns that bucked the trend

Have visitors to Port Laoise

Driven down a dead end?

Have trucks for Dún Laoghaire

Failed to catch the ferry

Or misread the road signs

And for the road to . . . Londonderry?

I’m asking councillors and management

To do what’s surely right

And the coloniser’s legacy

At last we’ll surely spite

Withstand the business interests

Ignore the greasy purse

And rid us for all time

Of this coloniser’s curse

We can see there has been an erosion of tradition

Brian Friel called it a sort of eviction

The seanachas in Kerry we like to hold so tight

But the title of our placenames was where we lost the fight

To the empires engineers who came from over the waves

Now we should take action our heritage to save”