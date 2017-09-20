Councillor calls for Irish version of place names to be prioritised on signage

A Kerry County Councillor has called for the Irish version of place names to be prioritised on signs than English in future.
Sinn Fein Cllr Pa Daly says this would help to show the true meaning of the place name.
The councillor raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the local authority where he recited a bilingual poem to help gain support.
Cllr Daly said the anglicised version is like an assault upon the ears, the place names’ truth disguised by the Royal Engineers.
“At a match in Gníomh go Leith
I asked a local to translate
But Just the anglicised version was he
able to relate
A gníomh it is five acres
Go leith makes 7.5
But maintaining English spelling
Means that the Gaelic is not. . . alive
The spelling of gneeve
It pierced me like a thorn
But there was worse than that to come
When I passed through Gattabawn
Bhí ár teanga dúchas cosúil le
drúcht ar fud na tíre
Ach le brat an Béarla orainn tá na caora
Scaipaithe ón Aoire
Léigh mé faoi logainm
Agus go bhfuilid dofheicithe
Agus cén fáth atá an . . . new version
Clóite in airde
The anglicised version is like
An assault upon the ears
The placenames’ truth disguised
By the Royal Engineers
No the business interests say
It is marketing and it’s nice
But the colonisers grip
Is a stultifying device
So we’re stuck with names like Beaufort
Snave and Newtownsandes
And I’d be the first to say
That they do sound very grand
But I’m for Lios a Phúca
Snámh, Maigh Mheán agus cathair saidhbhín
Cill Orglan, An Gleann gCearr
Gleann beithe agus an Bealach Oisín
But look around the country
To the towns that bucked the trend
Have visitors to Port Laoise
Driven down a dead end?
Have trucks for Dún Laoghaire
Failed to catch the ferry
Or misread the road signs
And for the road to . . . Londonderry?
I’m asking councillors and management
To do what’s surely right
And the coloniser’s legacy
At last we’ll surely spite
Withstand the business interests
Ignore the greasy purse
And rid us for all time
Of this coloniser’s curse
We can see there has been an erosion of tradition
Brian Friel called it a sort of eviction
The seanachas in Kerry we like to hold so tight
But the title of our placenames was where we lost the fight
To the empires engineers who came from over the waves
Now we should take action our heritage to save”