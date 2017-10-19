Councillor wants height limit for roadside planting

A Kerry County Councillor says trees and shrubs to be planted on roadsides should not exceed 4 metres in height.
Cllr Michael Gleeson believes the council should introduce a policy which would make roads safer and cut down on the work involved in maintaining tall trees.
Cllr Gleeson is repeating a motion he raised a number of years ago in light of Storm Ophelia.
