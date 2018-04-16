Councillor urges investment in mid-Kerry water reservoir supply pipe

A Kerry County Councillor is renewing his calls for funding of €280,000 to be made available to replace a vital section of water pipe in mid-Kerry.

In the past two weeks, there has been four breaks on the watermain from the pumphouse in Crohane, Fossa, which pumps water up to the Barleymount reservoir.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin says problems with the antiquated water network leading to outages are hugely frustrating for local people, businesses and farmers.

He says he has been requesting funding to help resolve the issue for the past 18 months: