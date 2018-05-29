Councillor says roads maintenance cutbacks has led to critical situation in North Kerry

A Kerry County Councillor says a warning from the Department of Transport on a cutback in roads funding is now coming to fruition.

Yesterday, it was revealed that over 80% of the local and regional roads maintenance budget for the Listowel Municipal District has already been spent.

Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council Eamon Scanlon warned councillors that it would be a significant challenge to maintain roads until the end of the year.





Cllr Jimmy Moloney says no funding was allocated to cover €750,000 worth of damage done to roads in North Kerry during the bad weather of recent months.

The Fianna Fail councillor says he is very concerned about the condition of the roads by the end of the year if more funding is not found urgently: