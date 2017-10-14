Councillor says outcome of Supreme Court deliberation on Ballyhorgan windfarm could have impact on future applications in north Kerry

The outcome of the Supreme Court’s deliberation on the Ballyhorgan windfarm project could have impact on future windfarm applications in north Kerry.

That’s according to north Kerry councillor Aoife Thornton, speaking after the Supreme Court granted permission for the North Kerry Wind Turbine Awareness Group (NKWTAG) to have their case heard.

Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd applied to Kerry County Council for ten wind turbines at Ballyhorgan.

Kerry County Council refused planning – the company appealed to An Bórd Pleanála which upheld the company’s case.

NKWTAG appealed the decision of An Bórd Pleanála to the High Court, whose decision was to uphold An Bórd’s decision.

North Kerry Fine Gael Councillor Aoife Thornton said in this instance it was necessary to apply to the Supreme Court in advance of an actual hearing, asking for the judges to hear the case in relation to a specific matter.

Cllr Thornton said this case could have an effect on future wind-farm applications in north Kerry, with many anticipating the outcome.