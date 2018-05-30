Councillor says lack of consultation on social housing plan for Listowel estate is disappointing

A Kerry County Councillor says a lack of consultation in relation to a plan to develop 38 social housing units in a Listowel estate is a bone of contention.

The local authority recently got approval for funding from the Department of Housing for the units in Cahirdown Wood Estate where there are 80 houses.

Discussions are continuing with the developer of the estate but no formal agreement has yet been reached.





There are currently 347 applicants on the social housing waiting list in Listowel.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly says any social housing units are welcomed but this is a significant amount of social housing going into a private estate.

He has sought clarity from the Department of Housing in relation to the national policy on housing mix: