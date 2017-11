Killorglin is facing ‘catastrophic destruction’ if issues regarding Laune Bridge are not dealt with.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea, speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr O’Shea said the Laune Bridge faces a number of issues and to the horror of locals, the arches have started to noticeably bow.

The Milltown councillor called on Kerry County Council to explore an ‘alternative bypass’ solution for Killorglin, before, he said, ‘it’s too late’.