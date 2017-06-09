Councillor says Killarney manhole cover is vibrating violently

A Killarney councillor has called for action on a manhole cover in the town, which he says is “vibrating violently”.

Cllr Michael Gleeson asked Kerry County Council to ensure all manhole covers fit properly and do not create a din when traffic passes over them.

The Kerry Independent Alliance councillor said one cover is vibrating violently on Mission Road.

Kerry County Council Engineer Kieran O’Halloran said the cover is in the charge of Eircom and the local authority has been in contact with the company about the issue.