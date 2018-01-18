Councillor hopeful past clients of Kerry construction company will come to its aid

A Kerry County Councillor says he’s hopeful past clients of a civil engineering contractor will come to its aid.

Councillor Jim Finucane was speaking after Denis Moriarty The Kerries Ltd, which is based in Tralee, sought the protection of the High Court through the examinership process.

The High Court grants examinership to companies which it believes have a reasonable prospect of survival.

Councillor Finucane says the company, which employs 132 people, has undertaken and completed a number of large-scale civil engineering projects for clients such as ESB International, Siemens and Bord Gais.

He’s hopeful support will come from past clients to protect the company and its employees.