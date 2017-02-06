Councillor highlights threat of Knotweed and growing sand mound to Killarney cathedral

The proliferation of Japanese Knotweed could potentially jeopardise St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney.

That’s according to Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor Michael Gleeson who cited the growing threat of the invasive species when speaking on the growing mound of sand and gravel at Deenagh River.

Speaking at the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Gleeson called on Kerry County Council to interact with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in order to ensure the mound, on the approach to King’s Bridge, does not interfere with the well-being of St Mary’s Cathedral.

The mound, coupled with a build-up of Japanese Knotweed, is impeding the proper functioning of gullies and subterranean aqueducts, he said.

Kerry County Council said – after meeting with Inland Fisheries and NPWS – permission has been given to clear outlets to the gullies on Port Road.

They advised further material cannot be removed from the eyes of the bridge as this work would be subject to environmental screening due to ecological concerns.

Kerry County Council’s Heritage Officer is to carry out screening to ascertain whether further works should go ahead.

Cllr Gleeson said the cathedral was of “priceless historical, religious and architectural value” to Killarney, and everything needs to be done to secure its future.