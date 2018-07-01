Councillor contacts Minister about waste disposal question in census

A Kerry County Councillor has contacted the Minister for the Environment about introducing a question in the next census regarding waste disposal.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell says if people were obliged to answer how they get rid of their rubbish in the census, it would give valuable information in the fight against illegal dumping.

The Fine Gael politician says it could complement Kerry County Council’s plans to tackle the problem.

Last week, the council presented its draft bye-laws which would oblige people to show how they’re disposing of their rubbish.

Cllr O’Connell wants the Government to take similar action.