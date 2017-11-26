Councillor claims ‘more democracy in North Korea’ with regards North Kerry wind turbines

There’s more democracy in North Korea than North Kerry, when it comes to wind-turbines.
That’s the view of Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty, speaking before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council on, what he described as “the proliferation of wind-turbines” in the region.
Kerry County Council confirmed a Landscape Character Assessment had begun for submission to the Renewable Energy Strategy being devised nationally.
Cllr Culloty requested the Council insert into the County Development Plan, a minimum set-back distance of ten times the blade tip height of wind turbines from any dwelling house.
He said current policy had been dictated – a sentiment echoed by Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin – while Fianna Fáil Cllr John Lucid said it was a case of ‘democracy gone out the window’.
Party colleague Cllr Jimmy Moloney added the landscape had changed as a result of wind turbines.
Kerry County Council said revised guidelines would be available in the first quarter of 2018 – in anticipation, the Landscape Character Assessment has commenced including vistas outside the county, such as the Shannon Estuary.
This, they said, will best position the Council to consider a planning policy review once the guidelines with respect to Wind Energy Development are finalised.