Councillor claims ‘floating barge’ in Dingle Harbour could ease housing pressures

It’s claimed a floating barge in Dingle Harbour could ease housing pressures.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea says the shortage of accommodation in the West Kerry town is a huge problem, and is one that worsens during the summer tourist season.

Cllr O’Shea brought a motion to the recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for an update on communications between Kerry County Council and the HSE in relation to providing social housing in the old Dingle Hospital.

In reply, the council says the nature and scale of any proposal for reuse as social housing is prohibitive.

Cllr O’Shea also claimed the provision of floating barges in Dingle Harbour would ease accommodation worries for workers in the town, some of whom have no choice but to pay for expensive housing outside of the town.

The Fianna Fáil councillor adds property owners in West Kerry are not encouraged to provide long-term accommodation, due to the financial benefits associated with short-term lettings and Airbnb.