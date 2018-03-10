Councillor claims Ardfert residents waiting over 11 years for pedestrian crossing

It’s claimed residents in Ardfert have been left waiting over 11 years for a pedestrian crossing.

That’s according to Cllr Toireasa Ferris who raised the issue at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

Cllr Ferris asked when pedestrians in Ardfert can expect to have a safe crossing in the village as committed to during the public consultation process.

Kerry County Council said Tralee Municipal District Operations Department are to undertake an assessment at the village cross in centre of Ardfert.

Cllr Ferris said a crossing has been sought in Ardfert from as far back as 2006 and some of the residents, who initially requested one be installed, have since passed away.

Responding to Cllr Ferris in the chamber, senior executive engineer Frank Hartnett said criteria had since changed in relation to pedestrian crossing and the installation of a crossing, in Ardfert, had to be reassessed.