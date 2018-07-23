Councillor calls for small grants for businesses for flowers during summer months

A Kerry county councillor has urged the Tralee Municipal District to provide a small grant to businesses on an annual basis for the planting and growing of flowers.

Cllr Norma Foley said the initiative could enhance Tralee’s reputation as “Home of the Roses”.

Council management said the community support fund in the MD has been hugely supportive of the efforts of tidy towns groups covering public areas and housing estates.





There is also a scheme for the painting of vacant premises in the town and the watering of flower baskets in certain areas.

The council said additional funds for businesses would impact on funds elsewhere.