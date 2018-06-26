Councillor calls for more resources for Tralee Town Park

A councillor is calling for more resources for Tralee Town Park.

Sinn Fein’s Toireasa Ferris commended Kerry County Council for removing litter from the park last Sunday but added that the largest public amenity in the county town needs a fulltime caretaker.

The councillor said the issue should be brought before the full council meeting adding that this situation wouldn’t happen in Killarney.





Manager of Tralee Municipal District, Michael Scannell said there are caretaking services in the park and the local authority is currently reviewing the situation.

Mr Scannell said that the park had got excellent reviews from locals and visitors.