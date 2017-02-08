Councillor calls for playground in Killarney to be roofed

There have been calls for Kerry County Council to roof a playground in Killarney.

At the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr Michael Gleeson called on the Council to examine the feasibility of providing a roof for Knockreer Playground.

Cllr Gleeson said a cover for the playground would allow children to play there on rainy days.

He said it would also have a tourism purpose for people visiting Killarney and should be ‘aesthetically pleasing and environmentally appropriate’.

Responding to the request, Kerry County Council said Knockreer was designed as an outdoor playground and, given its nature and size, it was not feasible to roof it.

Exposure to the weather was also cited by the Council not roofing it as rainwater washes, and as the sun’s UV rays sterilises, the surface of the playground equipment.

Cllr Gleeson called for compromise, could a playground cover be ‘closed but still open’.

Killarney Municipal District Manager Angela McAllen said she’d speak with the Council’s playground engineer to see if a compromise was feasible.