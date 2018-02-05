Councillor calls for no penalty points for those barely over the speed limit

Motorists who break the speed limit by just a few kilometres – and haven’t been caught speeding previously – should evade penalty points, and get off with a warning.

That’s the view of Kerry County Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae, who says numerous people have contacted him about this issue.

He says there are several places in Kerry where motorists are found exceeding the speed limit, but usually only by a few kilometres.

In one instance recently, an elderly woman got penalty points for barely exceeding the limit three times on one day.

Cllr Healy-Rae, who wants the council to write to the Justice Minister on this issue, says the old system where Gardai could use their discretion, worked a lot better: