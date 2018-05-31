Councillor calls for introduction of signs directing cyclists to quieter roads

A Kerry County Councillor has called for the introduction of signs directing cyclists off main routes to quieter roads.

In a motion proposed at the South and West Kerry Municipal District monthly meeting, Killorglin Sinn Féin Cllr Damian Quigg asked that pilot scheme be introduced directing cyclists to roads with less traffic.

Routes would be chosen based on a number of criteria, including road safety, variety and tourism benefits.





Cllr Quigg said a similar pilot scheme has been introduced in Wexford and that a similar scheme could work well here: