A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the full-time pedestrianisation of a Killarney street.

Councillor John Joe Culloty says Plunkett Street benefitted hugely from being restricted to foot traffic in August of this year.

Kerry County Council says further trial periods are planned for the area, in order to fully gauge the effect pedestrianisation has on traffic flow in the town.

They add festivals, long weekends and special occasions are the events being considered.