Councillor calls for distribution of free in-car bins to Kerry motorists

A councillor has called for free car bins to be provided to Kerry motorists to reduce littering from vehicles.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy said the car bins should be provided to those who pay car tax as an anti-littering incentive.

Kerry County Council said it provided free in-car bins for a number of years through funding from the Agenda 21 Environmental Fund.





It is intended, they said, to provide such car bins again this year to motorists, distributed throughout the county network of service stations.