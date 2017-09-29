Councillor calls for better system for temporary council workers

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley says a better system is needed for the employment of temporary staff at Kerry County Council

The Councillor says many outdoor staff have worked temporary contracts for the council for over 20 years.

She is hopeful that 9 temporary outdoor staff who are being left go this week will be employed to carry out works under the local improvement scheme.

Last week €727,000 in funding was announced for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry.

The money will allow for the repair and improvement of small roads and laneways leading to local

people’s homes and businesses that are not under the normal maintenance of the councils.

This funding had ceased over a number of years, the council will now contact groups on the priority list to check if they can make the local contribution necessary to qualify for the funding.

Cllr Foley says a better system is needed for temporary staff: