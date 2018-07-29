Councillor calls for action on number of dogs put to sleep in Kerry

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for action to be taken on the high number of dogs being put to sleep by the local authority.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris said the correlation of the unlimited breeding of dogs and the levels of those being euthanised needs to be looked at.

The Sinn Fein councillor says this needs to be considered when licences are given to dog breeding establishments.





Last year, 422 stray and surrendered dogs entered Kerry County Council’s dog pound in Tralee; 155 were reclaimed or rehomed and 140 were transferred to animal welfare groups.

124 dogs were euthanised, the highest number for any local authority in the country.

74 greyhounds were surrendered; 33 were put to sleep and 44 went to dog welfare organisations.

11 inspections were carried out on dog breeding establishments.

Kerry County Council says it is the most proactive when it comes to dog licences; there are almost 17,000 in the county.

The council says there has been a downward trend in the number of dogs put to sleep and it actively advertises dogs available for rehoming.

It says it is reliant on the public and animal welfare organisations to provide a home for healthy dogs.