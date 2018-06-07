Council visit to Brussels ‘one of the best and most informative to date’

The visit of a delegation from Kerry County Council to the European Parliament in Brussels was ‘one of the best, and most informative trips’ undertaken by the Council to date.

That’s according to Fine Gael Cllr Pat McCarthy who was among the delegation of nine councillors and three senior council executives who travelled to Brussels.

Cllr McCarthy said ‘fruitful’ meetings had taken place and EU Affairs & Policy Advisor Ronan Gingles was ‘more than willing to forward proposals for various funding schemes’.





Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murrell said ‘ongoing review’ was taking place in terms of following up on progress from the trip.