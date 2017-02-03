Council to utilise GIS and smart phone technology to target littering in Kerry

Kerry County Council is to use Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to create a database of litter black spots in the county, in an effort to monitor areas prone to illegal dumping.

It’s hoped the technology, part of the Council’s Draft Litter Management Plan 2017-2019, will be in place by the end of the year.

GIS technology will be used to compile a database, used to target anti-litter initiatives.Litter wardens are also to be given smart phones to enable them to use apps to report littering remotely to headquarters.

It’s hoped these apps will be eventually support CCTV with the goal of increasing the use of CCTV footage to facilitate the issuing of fines.

Details of the use of technology in the fight against litter were presented to members of Killarney Municipal District at their recent meeting.

There are three full-time litter wardens currently and traffic wardens also have responsibilities for enforcing breaches of litter legislation in towns. Two waste enforcement officers also investigate serious issues of illegal dumping.

Kerry County Council is to recruit an additional traffic warden for the 2017 season – with litter enforcement forming part of their brief.

However Cllr Dónal Grady said a full-time litter warden needs to be employed specifically in the Killarney Municipal District to address, the “scourge of dog fouling” which he says is reaching “crisis point”.