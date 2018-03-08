Council urges motorists to avoid Port Road in Killarney during road works

Kerry County Council is encouraging motorists to avoid the Port Road area of Killarney while a one-million-euro upgrade takes place over the coming weeks.
Long traffic delays were reported in recent days on Port Road, Mission Road and the Killarney Bypass but the situation has improved today as more people use alternative routes.
The project, which is funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, involves pavement improvement works and additional safety improvement works.
Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council, David Doyle says the local authority wants to get the works done before the tourism season begins: