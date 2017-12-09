Council to undertake full review of Ballybunion Beach cleaning

Kerry County Council is to undertake a full review of beach cleaning on Ballybunion Beach.

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton raised a question at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, calling for an assessment of the service.

The council says a review will be conducted and brought back to the next meeting.

It’ll look at the effectiveness of the service provided in 2017, any issues that arose, the budget available going forward, and the best environmental management practices to maintain Ballybunion beach to the best standards.