Council turns down call by coach drivers to make Slea Head one-way

A call from coach drivers to make Slea Head in West Kerry a one-way traffic system has been turned down by the council.

A delegation made an appeal at the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, also calling for trees and hedges on roadsides to be cut as they’re a hazard.

The Ring of Kerry and roads along the Dingle Peninsula including Slea Head were singled out as causing major problems for coach drivers.

The delegation told councillors that tour operators from abroad are choosing to bring busloads of tourists to Kerry, which hugely benefits the local economy.

They said, however, that coaches are being damaged by branches and bushes hitting the sides of the vehicles, breaking wing mirrors and causing paint damage.

They say they’re also being forced into driving in the middle of the road which could cause a serious accident, according to John Mulvihill of the Red Fox Inn, Glenbeigh, who was part of the delegation:

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/COACHES31.mp3

The coach drivers called for traffic lights to be installed on a section of Slea Head from the grotto to Coumeenoole for May to October or else to make it one-way, however Kerry County Council said neither would be viable.

Council area engineer Padraig Teahan says when the Clasách road is improved, they’ll put in lay-bys, and this will along with improved signage will better connect the peninsula.

He also added that everyone knows to drive one-way around the Ring of Kerry, and he hopes the same system will come into place on Slea Head when appropriate signage is erected.